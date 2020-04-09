A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Cliq Digital AG's (ETR:CLIQ) P/E Ratio

Cliq Digital (ETR:CLIQ) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 46%, after some slippage. Looking back a bit further, we're also happy to report the stock is up 56% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Cliq Digital's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Cliq Digital's P/E of 12.26 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Cliq Digital has a lower P/E than the average (32.1) in the software industry classification.

Cliq Digital's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Cliq Digital's earnings per share grew by 2.6% in the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 10.0% annually, over the last five years. But earnings per share are down 7.0% per year over the last three years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Cliq Digital's Balance Sheet

Cliq Digital's net debt equates to 34% of its market capitalization. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Cliq Digital's P/E Ratio

Cliq Digital's P/E is 12.3 which is below average (17.1) in the DE market. The company does have a little debt, and EPS is moving in the right direction. If you believe growth will continue - or even increase - then the low P/E may signify opportunity. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Cliq Digital over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 8.4 back then to 12.3 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.