A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Wynnstay Group Plc's (LON:WYN) P/E Ratio

Those holding Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 27% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 6.8% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 26% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Wynnstay Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Wynnstay Group's P/E of 8.80 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Wynnstay Group has a lower P/E than the average (12.4) P/E for companies in the food industry.

This suggests that market participants think Wynnstay Group will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Wynnstay Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Wynnstay Group's earnings per share fell by 21% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 1.4% over the last 3 years. And EPS is down 2.6% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Wynnstay Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Wynnstay Group has net cash of UK£7.6m. This is fairly high at 14% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Wynnstay Group's P/E Ratio

Wynnstay Group's P/E is 8.8 which is below average (13.5) in the GB market. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Wynnstay Group's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 6.9 to 8.8 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.