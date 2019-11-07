A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Aircastle Limited's (NYSE:AYR) P/E Ratio

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) shares have continued recent momentum with a 48% gain in the last month alone. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 61%.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Aircastle Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Aircastle's P/E of 11.93 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Aircastle has a lower P/E than the average (17.5) in the trade distributors industry classification.

NYSE:AYR Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 7th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Aircastle shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Aircastle, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Aircastle's earnings per share fell by 3.4% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 33% per year over the last three years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Aircastle's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 206% of Aircastle's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Aircastle's P/E Ratio

Aircastle trades on a P/E ratio of 11.9, which is below the US market average of 18.3. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Aircastle over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 8.1 back then to 11.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.