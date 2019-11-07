A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Cardtronics plc's (NASDAQ:CATM) P/E Ratio

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 34% gain, recovering from prior weakness. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 7.7% wasn't so sweet.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Cardtronics Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Cardtronics's P/E of 59.99 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Cardtronics has a higher P/E than the average company (32.0) in the it industry.

NasdaqGS:CATM Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 7th 2019

That means that the market expects Cardtronics will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Most would be impressed by Cardtronics earnings growth of 14% in the last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 6.0%, annually, over 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Cardtronics's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt is 42% of Cardtronics's market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Cardtronics's P/E Ratio

Cardtronics's P/E is 60.0 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is very good. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Cardtronics over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 44.8 back then to 60.0 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.