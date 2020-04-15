A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At ConocoPhillips's (NYSE:COP) P/E Ratio

Those holding ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 48% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 48% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does ConocoPhillips Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

ConocoPhillips's P/E of 5.30 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.5) for companies in the oil and gas industry is higher than ConocoPhillips's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that ConocoPhillips shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Most would be impressed by ConocoPhillips earnings growth of 20% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 6.8% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does ConocoPhillips's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

ConocoPhillips has net debt worth 11% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On ConocoPhillips's P/E Ratio

ConocoPhillips's P/E is 5.3 which is below average (13.7) in the US market. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about ConocoPhillips's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 4.1 to 5.3 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.