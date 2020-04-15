A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Fab-Form Industries Ltd.'s (CVE:FBF) P/E Ratio

Fab-Form Industries (CVE:FBF) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 57% in the last month alone, although it is still down 28% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 40% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Check out our latest analysis for Fab-Form Industries

Does Fab-Form Industries Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Fab-Form Industries's P/E of 9.18 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Fab-Form Industries has a lower P/E than the average (16.0) P/E for companies in the basic materials industry.

TSXV:FBF Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think Fab-Form Industries will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, Fab-Form Industries grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 60% gain was both fast and well deserved. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 37% is also impressive. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Fab-Form Industries's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Fab-Form Industries has net cash of CA$957k. This is fairly high at 33% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Fab-Form Industries's P/E Ratio

Fab-Form Industries trades on a P/E ratio of 9.2, which is below the CA market average of 11.6. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Fab-Form Industries's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 5.8 to 9.2 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.