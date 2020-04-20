A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Leidos Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:LDOS) P/E Ratio

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 37%, after some slippage. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 52%.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Leidos Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 21.28 that sentiment around Leidos Holdings isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (27.3) for companies in the it industry is higher than Leidos Holdings's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Leidos Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It's great to see that Leidos Holdings grew EPS by 20% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 25%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Leidos Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 17% of Leidos Holdings's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Leidos Holdings's P/E Ratio

Leidos Holdings has a P/E of 21.3. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.6. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it is growing EPS strongly. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Leidos Holdings recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 15.5 to 21.3 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.