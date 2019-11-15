A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At PC Connection, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CNXN) P/E Ratio

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) shares have continued recent momentum with a 32% gain in the last month alone. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 64%.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does PC Connection Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

PC Connection's P/E of 16.35 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that PC Connection has a lower P/E than the average (21.0) P/E for companies in the electronic industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that PC Connection shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Notably, PC Connection grew EPS by a whopping 29% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 15%. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does PC Connection's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with PC Connection's US$98m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On PC Connection's P/E Ratio

PC Connection has a P/E of 16.4. That's below the average in the US market, which is 18.1. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about PC Connection over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 12.4 back then to 16.4 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.