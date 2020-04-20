A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Nasdaq, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NDAQ) P/E Ratio

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 38% gain, recovering from prior weakness. The full year gain of 24% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Nasdaq's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Nasdaq's P/E of 23.70 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (35.7) for companies in the capital markets industry is higher than Nasdaq's P/E.

Nasdaq's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Nasdaq's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 69% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 94% annually, over the last three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Nasdaq's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Nasdaq has net debt worth 16% of its market capitalization. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Nasdaq's P/E Ratio

Nasdaq's P/E is 23.7 which is above average (13.6) in its market. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Nasdaq over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 17.2 back then to 23.7 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.