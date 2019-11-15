A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At DGSE Companies, Inc.'s (NYSEMKT:DGSE) P/E Ratio

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, DGSE Companies (NYSEMKT:DGSE) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 31% in the last thirty days. That's tops off a massive gain of 182% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does DGSE Companies's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

DGSE Companies has a P/E ratio of 16.62. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.3) for companies in the specialty retail industry is roughly the same as DGSE Companies's P/E.

That indicates that the market expects DGSE Companies will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

DGSE Companies's 187% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does DGSE Companies's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 18% of DGSE Companies's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On DGSE Companies's P/E Ratio

DGSE Companies has a P/E of 16.6. That's below the average in the US market, which is 18.1. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about DGSE Companies over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 12.6 back then to 16.6 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.