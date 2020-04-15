A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Humana Inc.'s (NYSE:HUM) P/E Ratio

Humana (NYSE:HUM) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 30% gain, recovering from prior weakness. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 51%.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Humana's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 17.44 that sentiment around Humana isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (21.7) for companies in the healthcare industry is higher than Humana's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Humana shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Humana's 65% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 22% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Humana's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Humana has net cash of US$9.1b. This is fairly high at 20% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Humana's P/E Ratio

Humana trades on a P/E ratio of 17.4, which is above its market average of 13.7. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Humana to have a high P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Humana over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 13.4 back then to 17.4 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.