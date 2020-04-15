A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Hurco Companies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HURC) P/E Ratio

Those holding Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 37% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 15% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 30% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Hurco Companies's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Hurco Companies's P/E of 19.46 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.2) for companies in the machinery industry is lower than Hurco Companies's P/E.

That means that the market expects Hurco Companies will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Hurco Companies saw earnings per share decrease by 61% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 10% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Hurco Companies's P/E?

Hurco Companies has net cash of US$53m. This is fairly high at 28% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Hurco Companies's P/E Ratio

Hurco Companies trades on a P/E ratio of 19.5, which is above its market average of 13.7. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will! What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Hurco Companies over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 14.2 back then to 19.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.