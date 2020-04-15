A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HWBK) P/E Ratio

Those holding Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 43% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 25% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 14% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Hawthorn Bancshares Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 7.49 that sentiment around Hawthorn Bancshares isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Hawthorn Bancshares has a lower P/E than the average (9.0) P/E for companies in the banks industry.

NasdaqGS:HWBK Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020 More

Hawthorn Bancshares's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Hawthorn Bancshares's 50% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 16% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Hawthorn Bancshares's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Hawthorn Bancshares's net debt is 71% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Hawthorn Bancshares's P/E Ratio

Hawthorn Bancshares's P/E is 7.5 which is below average (13.7) in the US market. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Hawthorn Bancshares over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 5.2 back then to 7.5 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.