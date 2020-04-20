A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation's (NYSE:COG) P/E Ratio

The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) share price has done well in the last month, posting a gain of 40%. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 20% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Cabot Oil & Gas's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 12.79 that there is some investor optimism about Cabot Oil & Gas. As you can see below, Cabot Oil & Gas has a higher P/E than the average company (8.8) in the oil and gas industry.

That means that the market expects Cabot Oil & Gas will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Notably, Cabot Oil & Gas grew EPS by a whopping 31% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 46%. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Cabot Oil & Gas's Balance Sheet

Cabot Oil & Gas has net debt worth 12% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Cabot Oil & Gas's P/E Ratio

Cabot Oil & Gas's P/E is 12.8 which is about average (13.6) in the US market. Given it has reasonable debt levels, and grew earnings strongly last year, the P/E indicates the market has doubts this growth can be sustained. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Cabot Oil & Gas recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 9.1 to 12.8 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.