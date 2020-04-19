A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At IDEX Corporation's (NYSE:IEX) P/E Ratio

Those holding IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 13% over a quarter. Longer term shareholders are no doubt thankful for the recovery in the share price, since it's pretty much flat for the year, even after the recent pop.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does IDEX Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

IDEX's P/E of 27.13 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, IDEX has a higher P/E than the average company (16.0) in the machinery industry.

IDEX's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

IDEX's earnings per share grew by 4.8% in the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 10% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does IDEX's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

IDEX has net debt worth just 1.9% of its market capitalization. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On IDEX's P/E Ratio

IDEX trades on a P/E ratio of 27.1, which is above its market average of 13.6. Given the debt is only modest, and earnings are already moving in the right direction, it's not surprising that the market expects continued improvement. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about IDEX recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 20.7 to 27.1 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.