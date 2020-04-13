A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At PriceSmart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PSMT) P/E Ratio

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 40% gain, recovering from prior weakness. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 4.0% wasn't so sweet.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does PriceSmart's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

PriceSmart's P/E of 24.83 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.7) for companies in the consumer retailing industry is lower than PriceSmart's P/E.

PriceSmart's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

PriceSmart saw earnings per share improve by 5.0% last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 2.2%, annually, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

PriceSmart's Balance Sheet

PriceSmart has net cash of US$26m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On PriceSmart's P/E Ratio

PriceSmart trades on a P/E ratio of 24.8, which is above its market average of 14.0. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the net cash position provides the company with multiple options. The high P/E suggests the market thinks further growth will come. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about PriceSmart recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 17.7 to 24.8 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.