A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Intuit Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INTU) P/E Ratio

Those holding Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 6.2% over a quarter. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 2.9% wasn't so sweet.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Intuit Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Intuit has a P/E ratio of 42.38. As you can see below Intuit has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the software industry, which is 44.7.

Its P/E ratio suggests that Intuit shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Intuit increased earnings per share by an impressive 18% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 17%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Intuit's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since Intuit holds net cash of US$1.9b, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Intuit's P/E Ratio

Intuit trades on a P/E ratio of 42.4, which is multiples above its market average of 13.6. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Intuit over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 32.2 back then to 42.4 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.