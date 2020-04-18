A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Exchange Income Corporation's (TSE:EIF) P/E Ratio

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 35% in the last month alone, although it is still down 48% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 34% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Exchange Income's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Exchange Income's P/E of 8.95 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Exchange Income has a higher P/E than the average company (3.6) in the airlines industry.

Exchange Income's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's great to see that Exchange Income grew EPS by 15% in the last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 5.7% per year over the last three years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Exchange Income's Balance Sheet

Exchange Income's net debt is considerable, at 127% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Exchange Income's P/E Ratio

Exchange Income trades on a P/E ratio of 9.0, which is below the CA market average of 11.8. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Exchange Income over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 6.6 back then to 9.0 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.