A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's (NYSE:LH) P/E Ratio

Those holding Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 38% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 16% over a quarter. However, the annual gain of 2.3% wasn't so impressive.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 17.65 that sentiment around Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (22.0) in the healthcare industry classification.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's earnings per share fell by 3.4% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 6.9% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's Balance Sheet

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's net debt equates to 41% of its market capitalization. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's P/E Ratio

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a P/E of 17.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.6. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 12.7 back then to 17.7 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.