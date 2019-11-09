A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Gray Television, Inc.'s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio

It's great to see Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 34% share price pop in the last month. While recent buyers might be laughing, long term holders might not be so pleased, since the recent gain only brings the full year return to evens.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

View our latest analysis for Gray Television

How Does Gray Television's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Gray Television has a P/E ratio of 12.55. As you can see below Gray Television has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the media industry, which is 13.5.

NYSE:GTN Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 9th 2019 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that Gray Television shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Gray Television's earnings per share fell by 47% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 43% over the last 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Gray Television's P/E?

Gray Television has net debt worth a very significant 205% of its market capitalization. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Gray Television's P/E Ratio

Gray Television has a P/E of 12.5. That's below the average in the US market, which is 18.2. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Gray Television recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 9.3 to 12.5 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.