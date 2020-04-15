A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MPWR) P/E Ratio

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 35% gain, recovering from prior weakness. The full year gain of 19% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Monolithic Power Systems Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 72.93 that there is some investor optimism about Monolithic Power Systems. The image below shows that Monolithic Power Systems has a higher P/E than the average (29.1) P/E for companies in the semiconductor industry.

NasdaqGS:MPWR Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020 More

That means that the market expects Monolithic Power Systems will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Monolithic Power Systems's earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 22%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Monolithic Power Systems's P/E?

Monolithic Power Systems has net cash of US$455m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Monolithic Power Systems's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 72.9, Monolithic Power Systems is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. Earnings improved over the last year. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Monolithic Power Systems recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 53.9 to 72.9 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.