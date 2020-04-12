A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Lincoln National Corporation's (NYSE:LNC) P/E Ratio

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 19% in the last month alone, although it is still down 42% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 47% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Lincoln National Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 7.76 that sentiment around Lincoln National isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Lincoln National has a lower P/E than the average (9.2) P/E for companies in the insurance industry.

Lincoln National's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Lincoln National's earnings per share fell by 42% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 5.3% per year over the last five years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Lincoln National's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Lincoln National's US$202m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Lincoln National's P/E Ratio

Lincoln National has a P/E of 7.8. That's below the average in the US market, which is 14.0. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Lincoln National over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 6.5 back then to 7.8 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.