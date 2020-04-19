A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Nathan's Famous, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NATH) P/E Ratio

Those holding Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 20% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 14% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Nathan's Famous Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 19.72 that there is some investor optimism about Nathan's Famous. As you can see below, Nathan's Famous has a higher P/E than the average company (12.8) in the hospitality industry.

Nathan's Famous's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Nathan's Famous's earnings per share fell by 35% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 3.5% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Nathan's Famous's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Nathan's Famous has net debt equal to 27% of its market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Nathan's Famous's P/E Ratio

Nathan's Famous has a P/E of 19.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.6. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Nathan's Famous over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 15.1 back then to 19.7 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.