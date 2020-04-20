A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPWH) P/E Ratio

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 38% gain, recovering from prior weakness. And the full year gain of 49% isn't too shabby, either!

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings's P/E of 15.01 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a higher P/E than the average company (8.8) in the specialty retail industry.

That means that the market expects Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 15% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 6.3% per year over the last five years. And EPS is down 13% a year, over the last 3 years. This could justify a low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings's Balance Sheet

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has net debt worth 53% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings's P/E Ratio

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a P/E of 15.0. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.6. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, it's safe to say the market believes the company will improve its earnings growth in the future. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 10.9 back then to 15.0 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.