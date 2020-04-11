A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Intelligent Systems Corporation's (NYSEMKT:INS) P/E Ratio

Intelligent Systems (NYSEMKT:INS) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 37% in the last month alone, although it is still down 7.4% over the last quarter. While recent buyers might be laughing, long term holders might not be so pleased, since the recent gain only brings the full year return to evens.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Intelligent Systems Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Intelligent Systems's P/E of 29.06 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (42.5) for companies in the software industry is higher than Intelligent Systems's P/E.

AMEX:INS Price Estimation Relative to Market April 11th 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Intelligent Systems shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Intelligent Systems's 74% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Intelligent Systems's P/E?

Intelligent Systems has net cash of US$26m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Intelligent Systems's P/E Ratio

Intelligent Systems trades on a P/E ratio of 29.1, which is above its market average of 14.0. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Intelligent Systems to have a high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Intelligent Systems recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 21.2 to 29.1 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.