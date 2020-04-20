A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At TRI Pointe Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:TPH) P/E Ratio

Those holding TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 47% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 38% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 26% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does TRI Pointe Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.99 that sentiment around TRI Pointe Group isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see TRI Pointe Group has a lower P/E than the average (8.4) in the consumer durables industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think TRI Pointe Group will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

TRI Pointe Group shrunk earnings per share by 19% over the last year. But EPS is up 20% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

TRI Pointe Group's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 69% of TRI Pointe Group's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On TRI Pointe Group's P/E Ratio

TRI Pointe Group has a P/E of 7.0. That's below the average in the US market, which is 13.6. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about TRI Pointe Group's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 4.7 to 7.0 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.