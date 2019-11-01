A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Murphy USA Inc.'s (NYSE:MUSA) P/E Ratio

It's great to see Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 38% share price pop in the last month. The full year gain of 45% is pretty reasonable, too.
All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.
Does Murphy USA Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?
We can tell from its P/E ratio of 20.45 that there is some investor optimism about Murphy USA. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.0) for companies in the specialty retail industry is lower than Murphy USA's P/E.
That means that the market expects Murphy USA will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.
Murphy USA shrunk earnings per share by 27% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last five years.
Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet
The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.
Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).
Is Debt Impacting Murphy USA's P/E?
Net debt totals 17% of Murphy USA's market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.
The Bottom Line On Murphy USA's P/E Ratio
Murphy USA has a P/E of 20.5. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.8. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Murphy USA over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 14.8 back then to 20.5 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.
