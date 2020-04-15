A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At The Boston Beer Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:SAM) P/E Ratio

Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 35%, after some slippage. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 56%.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

View our latest analysis for Boston Beer Company

How Does Boston Beer Company's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Boston Beer Company's P/E of 44.78 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Boston Beer Company has a higher P/E than the average (28.7) P/E for companies in the beverage industry.

NYSE:SAM Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020 More

Boston Beer Company's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Most would be impressed by Boston Beer Company earnings growth of 17% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 5.9%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Boston Beer Company's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Boston Beer Company's US$37m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Boston Beer Company's P/E Ratio

Boston Beer Company trades on a P/E ratio of 44.8, which is multiples above its market average of 13.7. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options -- and it is already on the right track. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Boston Beer Company recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 33.1 to 44.8 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.