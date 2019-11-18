A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Tivity Health, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TVTY) P/E Ratio

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 35% gain, recovering from prior weakness. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 42% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Check out our latest analysis for Tivity Health

Does Tivity Health Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 14.72 that sentiment around Tivity Health isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Tivity Health has a lower P/E than the average (21.5) P/E for companies in the healthcare industry.

NasdaqGS:TVTY Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 18th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Tivity Health will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Tivity Health shrunk earnings per share by 26% over the last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Tivity Health's Balance Sheet

Tivity Health's net debt is considerable, at 103% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Tivity Health's P/E Ratio

Tivity Health trades on a P/E ratio of 14.7, which is below the US market average of 18.2. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Tivity Health over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 10.9 back then to 14.7 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.