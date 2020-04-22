A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At AWF Madison Group Limited's (NZSE:AWF) P/E Ratio

AWF Madison Group (NZSE:AWF) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 53% in the last month alone, although it is still down 28% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 13% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

View our latest analysis for AWF Madison Group

Does AWF Madison Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

AWF Madison Group's P/E of 38.09 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that AWF Madison Group has a higher P/E than the average (13.6) P/E for companies in the professional services industry.

NZSE:AWF Price Estimation Relative to Market April 22nd 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that AWF Madison Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

AWF Madison Group shrunk earnings per share by 66% over the last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 28% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting AWF Madison Group's P/E?

AWF Madison Group's net debt is 56% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On AWF Madison Group's P/E Ratio

AWF Madison Group's P/E is 38.1 which is above average (17.9) in its market. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about AWF Madison Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 24.9 to 38.1 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.