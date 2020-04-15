A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Triumph Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TBK) P/E Ratio

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 36% in the last month alone, although it is still down 32% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 15% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

View our latest analysis for Triumph Bancorp

How Does Triumph Bancorp's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Triumph Bancorp's P/E of 11.64 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Triumph Bancorp has a higher P/E than the average (9.0) P/E for companies in the banks industry.

NasdaqGS:TBK Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Triumph Bancorp shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Triumph Bancorp saw earnings per share improve by 9.4% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 7.8% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Triumph Bancorp's P/E?

Triumph Bancorp has net debt worth 57% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Triumph Bancorp's P/E Ratio

Triumph Bancorp's P/E is 11.6 which is below average (13.7) in the US market. The meaningful debt load is probably contributing to low expectations, even though it has improved earnings recently. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Triumph Bancorp over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 8.6 back then to 11.6 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.