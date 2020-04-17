A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Perdoceo Education Corporation's (NASDAQ:PRDO) P/E Ratio

Those holding Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 35% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 43% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 40% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

See our latest analysis for Perdoceo Education

Does Perdoceo Education Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Perdoceo Education's P/E of 10.65 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Perdoceo Education has a lower P/E than the average (24.9) in the consumer services industry classification.

NasdaqGS:PRDO Price Estimation Relative to Market April 17th 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think Perdoceo Education will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Notably, Perdoceo Education grew EPS by a whopping 26% in the last year.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Perdoceo Education's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of US$294m, Perdoceo Education has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 40% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Perdoceo Education's P/E Ratio

Perdoceo Education trades on a P/E ratio of 10.7, which is below the US market average of 13.2. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one I would have expected a higher P/E ratio. So this stock may well be worth further research. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Perdoceo Education recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 7.9 to 10.7 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.