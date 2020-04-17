A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SSNC) P/E Ratio

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 40% in the last month alone, although it is still down 24% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 25% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does SS&C Technologies Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

SS&C Technologies Holdings's P/E of 27.75 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (42.2) for companies in the software industry is higher than SS&C Technologies Holdings's P/E.

This suggests that market participants think SS&C Technologies Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with SS&C Technologies Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

SS&C Technologies Holdings's 291% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 17% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

SS&C Technologies Holdings's Balance Sheet

SS&C Technologies Holdings's net debt is 57% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On SS&C Technologies Holdings's P/E Ratio

SS&C Technologies Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 27.8, which is above its market average of 13.2. While its debt levels are rather high, at least its EPS is growing quickly. So it seems likely the market is overlooking the debt because of the fast earnings growth. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about SS&C Technologies Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 19.8 back then to 27.8 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.