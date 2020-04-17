A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Mainfreight Limited's (NZSE:MFT) P/E Ratio

Mainfreight (NZSE:MFT) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 33% in the last month alone, although it is still down 14% over the last quarter. However, the annual gain of 4.1% wasn't so impressive.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Check out our latest analysis for Mainfreight

How Does Mainfreight's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 26.72 that there is some investor optimism about Mainfreight. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.1) for companies in the logistics industry is lower than Mainfreight's P/E.

NZSE:MFT Price Estimation Relative to Market April 17th 2020 More

Mainfreight's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by Mainfreight earnings growth of 16% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Mainfreight's Balance Sheet

Mainfreight's net debt is 4.7% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Mainfreight's P/E Ratio

Mainfreight trades on a P/E ratio of 26.7, which is above its market average of 17.5. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it is growing EPS strongly. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Mainfreight recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 20.1 to 26.7 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.