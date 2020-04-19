A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Allied Farmers Limited's (NZSE:ALF) P/E Ratio

Those holding Allied Farmers (NZSE:ALF) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 35% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 13% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 16% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Allied Farmers's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Allied Farmers's P/E of 9.28 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Allied Farmers has a lower P/E than the average (17.5) in the food industry classification.

Allied Farmers's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Allied Farmers saw earnings per share decrease by 53% last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 14%. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 19% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Allied Farmers's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 50% of Allied Farmers's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Allied Farmers's P/E Ratio

Allied Farmers trades on a P/E ratio of 9.3, which is below the NZ market average of 18.0. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Allied Farmers's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 6.9 to 9.3 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.