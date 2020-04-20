A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Gale Pacific Limited's (ASX:GAP) P/E Ratio

Those holding Gale Pacific (ASX:GAP) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 38% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 47% over a quarter. But that will do little to salve the savage burn caused by the 54% share price decline, over the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Gale Pacific's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 8.05 that sentiment around Gale Pacific isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.3) for companies in the consumer durables industry is higher than Gale Pacific's P/E.

Gale Pacific's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Gale Pacific saw earnings per share decrease by 43% last year. But EPS is up 5.7% over the last 5 years. And EPS is down 20% a year, over the last 3 years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Gale Pacific's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Gale Pacific has net debt worth 61% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Gale Pacific's P/E Ratio

Gale Pacific trades on a P/E ratio of 8.0, which is below the AU market average of 14.7. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Gale Pacific's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 5.8 to 8.0 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.