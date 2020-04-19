A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited's (NZSE:HLG) P/E Ratio

Those holding Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 62% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 40% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 24% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

View our latest analysis for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings

How Does Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's P/E of 7.66 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (8.7) in the specialty retail industry classification.

NZSE:HLG Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020 More

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Hallenstein Glasson Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 11%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's P/E?

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has net cash of NZ$13m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's P/E Ratio

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's P/E is 7.7 which is below average (18.0) in the NZ market. Earnings improved over the last year. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders don't think it will. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Hallenstein Glasson Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 4.7 back then to 7.7 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.