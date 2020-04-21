A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Ricegrowers Limited's (ASX:SGLLV) P/E Ratio

Ricegrowers (ASX:SGLLV) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 33% gain, recovering from prior weakness. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 18% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

See our latest analysis for Ricegrowers

Does Ricegrowers Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Ricegrowers's P/E of 9.40 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Ricegrowers has a lower P/E than the average (17.0) in the food industry classification.

ASX:SGLLV Price Estimation Relative to Market April 21st 2020 More

Ricegrowers's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Ricegrowers, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Ricegrowers shrunk earnings per share by 2.3% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 2.3% per year over the last five years. So you wouldn't expect a very high P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Ricegrowers's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt is 36% of Ricegrowers's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On Ricegrowers's P/E Ratio

Ricegrowers trades on a P/E ratio of 9.4, which is below the AU market average of 14.4. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Ricegrowers over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.1 back then to 9.4 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.