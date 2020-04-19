A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Codan Limited's (ASX:CDA) P/E Ratio

Those holding Codan (ASX:CDA) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 37% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 19% over a quarter. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 92%.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Codan Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Codan has a P/E ratio of 20.29. The image below shows that Codan has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the electronic industry average (20.3).

That indicates that the market expects Codan will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Codan actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's great to see that Codan grew EPS by 12% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 40% annually, over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Codan's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Codan's AU$51m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Codan's P/E Ratio

Codan has a P/E of 20.3. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 14.7. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Codan recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 14.8 to 20.3 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.