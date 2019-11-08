A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At B & D Strategic Holdings Limited's (HKG:1780) P/E Ratio

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, B & D Strategic Holdings (HKG:1780) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 30% in the last thirty days. While recent buyers might be laughing, long term holders might not be so pleased, since the recent gain only brings the full year return to evens.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does B & D Strategic Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

B & D Strategic Holdings's P/E is 10.16. As you can see below B & D Strategic Holdings has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the construction industry, which is 10.2.

SEHK:1780 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 8th 2019 More

That indicates that the market expects B & D Strategic Holdings will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

B & D Strategic Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 34% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 17% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does B & D Strategic Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

B & D Strategic Holdings has net cash of HK$61m. This is fairly high at 13% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On B & D Strategic Holdings's P/E Ratio

B & D Strategic Holdings has a P/E of 10.2. That's around the same as the average in the HK market, which is 10.5. While the absence of growth in the last year is probably causing a degree of pessimism, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company to weather a storm; so it isn't very surprising to see that it has a P/E ratio close to the market average. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about B & D Strategic Holdings recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 7.8 to 10.2 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.