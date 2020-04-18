A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At G8 Education Limited's (ASX:GEM) P/E Ratio

G8 Education (ASX:GEM) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 40% in the last month alone, although it is still down 53% over the last quarter. However, that doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders might have been mercilessly wrecked by the 68% share price decline throughout the year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Check out our latest analysis for G8 Education

How Does G8 Education's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

G8 Education's P/E of 6.81 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that G8 Education has a lower P/E than the average (12.9) P/E for companies in the consumer services industry.

ASX:GEM Price Estimation Relative to Market April 18th 2020 More

G8 Education's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with G8 Education, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

G8 Education's earnings per share fell by 14% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 3.3% per year over the last five years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting G8 Education's P/E?

G8 Education has net debt worth 81% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On G8 Education's P/E Ratio

G8 Education's P/E is 6.8 which is below average (14.7) in the AU market. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about G8 Education over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 4.9 back then to 6.8 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.