A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Hypebeast Limited's (HKG:150) P/E Ratio

Those holding Hypebeast (HKG:150) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 12% over a quarter. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 5.7% wasn't so sweet.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Hypebeast's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Hypebeast's P/E of 25.43 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Hypebeast has a higher P/E than the average company (20.8) in the interactive media and services industry.

Hypebeast's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

In the last year, Hypebeast grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 53% gain was both fast and well deserved. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 45% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Hypebeast's P/E?

Since Hypebeast holds net cash of HK$14m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Hypebeast's P/E Ratio

Hypebeast trades on a P/E ratio of 25.4, which is above its market average of 9.6. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Hypebeast to have a high P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Hypebeast over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 19.3 back then to 25.4 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.