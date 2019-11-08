A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Great Wall Motor Company Limited's (HKG:2333) P/E Ratio

Great Wall Motor (HKG:2333) shares have continued recent momentum with a 34% gain in the last month alone. The full year gain of 48% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Great Wall Motor's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Great Wall Motor's P/E of 13.26 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.5) for companies in the auto industry is lower than Great Wall Motor's P/E.

Great Wall Motor's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Great Wall Motor shrunk earnings per share by 31% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 11% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Great Wall Motor's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Great Wall Motor has net cash of CN¥8.7b. This is fairly high at 12% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Great Wall Motor's P/E Ratio

Great Wall Motor trades on a P/E ratio of 13.3, which is above its market average of 10.5. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will! What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Great Wall Motor over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 9.9 back then to 13.3 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.