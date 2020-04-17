A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Santos Limited's (ASX:STO) P/E Ratio

Santos (ASX:STO) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 37% in the last month alone, although it is still down 51% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 41% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

View our latest analysis for Santos

Does Santos Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Santos has a P/E ratio of 8.35. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.2) for companies in the oil and gas industry is roughly the same as Santos's P/E.

ASX:STO Price Estimation Relative to Market April 17th 2020 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that Santos shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Santos increased earnings per share by 7.0% last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Santos's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Santos's net debt is 52% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Santos's P/E Ratio

Santos's P/E is 8.3 which is below average (14.1) in the AU market. The meaningful debt load is probably contributing to low expectations, even though it has improved earnings recently. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Santos over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 6.1 back then to 8.3 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.