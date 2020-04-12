A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Zimplats Holdings Limited's (ASX:ZIM) P/E Ratio

Those holding Zimplats Holdings (ASX:ZIM) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 50% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 8.7% over a quarter. And the full year gain of 27% isn't too shabby, either!

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Zimplats Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 4.92 that sentiment around Zimplats Holdings isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.9) for companies in the metals and mining industry is higher than Zimplats Holdings's P/E.

Zimplats Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

In the last year, Zimplats Holdings grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 135% gain was both fast and well deserved. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 16% is also impressive. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Zimplats Holdings's Balance Sheet

Since Zimplats Holdings holds net cash of US$22m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Zimplats Holdings's P/E Ratio

Zimplats Holdings's P/E is 4.9 which is below average (13.8) in the AU market. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Zimplats Holdings's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 3.3 to 4.9 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.