Rising Solana Tide Surges 58% In Second Strong Week

Ryan Ozawa
·2 min read

After collapsing more than 80 percent over the course of last year, Solana is having a stellar in 2023. The price of SOL has more than doubled this month, rising more than 58 percent to $23.70 in the last seven days, according to CoinGecko.

Not only that, but the once-celebrated "Ethereum killer" saw its highest trading volume since the week of the spectacular collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which crashed Solana along with most of the crypto market in November.

It's a remarkable rebound for Solana. Less than a month ago, SOL was closing out the year down 94 percent, hitting a two-year low of $8.17 and dropping out of the top twenty coins, per CoinGecko data.

Now, Solana briefly bumped Polygon MATIC out of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap, which cleared $9 million on Saturday afternoon. Its price is also at its highest point since FTX fell. In one 24-hour period last weekend alone, Solana jumped 21 percent.

Solana Surges 16% as Doge-Themed SHIB Rival BONK Takes Off

Solana's recent run of good news was boosted by BONK, a Solana-based meme token, which set off a flurry of buzz around Christmas and pushed the price of SOL to a seven-day high at the turn of the new year. Coin collectors seemed eager to celebrate a new dog-themed entry into the marketplace, alongside Dogecoin (DOGE) and the Ethereum-based token Shiba Inu (SHIB).

BONK logged an eye-popping 3,300% spike in the first week of the year—albeit to $0.00000487, according to CoinGecko. While a subsequent five-trillion token burn didn't keep BONK on an upward trajectory, its price sliding 69 percent last week, it's still sitting atop a $57 million market cap. In fact, its price even rose 20% over the past 48 hours.

Helium Founder Explains Why the Crypto Wireless Network Is Moving to Solana

Another contributing factor may be the planned migration of Helium to Solana. Announced in September, the price of SOL saw a small bump as a result, while Helium saw its native token value fall. But the team behind Helium—a distributed wireless network that offers users crypto tokens as rewards for sharing their home internet service—has presented a unified front in favor of the long-term benefits that Solana will provide.

“You can do stuff and it happens instantaneously,” Nova Labs CEO Amir Haleem told Decrypt, praising Solana's much-celebrated transaction speed, and saying development work will be “quite a lot easier."

Recommended Stories

  • FTX Cleared to Sell LedgerX, Other Assets to Repay Creditors

    Hoping to maximize recoverable value, the exchange also got approval to unload its subsidiaries and regional arms.

  • Miami Heat home now Miami-Dade Arena following FTX collapse

    The home of the Miami Heat has yet another name: Miami-Dade Arena.

  • Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday

    The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%. Recent indications that inflation continues to fall have led to speculation that the Federal Reserve will slow or halt its interest rate increases.

  • China's December home prices decline further, more cities record falls

    China's new home prices fell for the fifth straight month in December as COVID-19 outbreaks hurt demand, but the dismantling of strict pandemic curbs and hope for more support measures have brightened the outlook. New home prices in December declined 0.2% month-on-month, the same pace as in November, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Monday. In December, 55 out of 70 cities saw a month-on-month decline in new home prices, four more than in November, the NBS said in an accompanying statement.

  • Here's how the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX empire stacks up against other corporate failures like Lehman Brothers and Enron

    The crypto exchange's collapse wiped out $32 billion in enterprise value – here's how that compares to other high-profile bankruptcies.

  • Brock Purdy's jaw-dropping playoff debut vs. Seahawks was one for the books

    Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy had a heck of a day in the 49ers' playoff opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 in 2023?

    Just over two years ago, when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, crypto investors had the opportunity to buy SHIB tokens for $0.000000000073. By removing six zeroes after its decimal point, Shiba Inu gained in excess of 121,000,000%.

  • Momentum in AI Is Dialing Up: Here Are 2 Stocks That Analysts Like

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is already being utilized in multiple applications. From image recognition to healthcare, e-commerce to advertising to credit scoring and many other industries - all are making use of AI’s human-like capabilities. And with computing power continuously improving, it is set to get more prevalent over time. One recent example of its impact is ChatGPT – the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched last November. The tool has quickly caught the public’s imagination wit

  • Former FTX US President Accuses SBF of ‘Gaslighting and Manipulation’

    Following his sudden departure from FTX US in September, Brett Harrison describes prolonged tension with Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • 13 Cash-Rich Penny Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

    In this article, we will take a look at the 13 cash-rich penny stocks hedge funds are buying. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Cash-Rich Penny Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying. Amid the widespread stock market bloodbath we saw in 2022, investors are avoiding risky investment vehicles like micro-cap companies or penny […]

  • Up to 2 feet of snow, 60 mph winds expected in Riverside, San Bernardino County mountains

    The weather service warned that "travel could be very difficult to impossible."

  • Holland resident, 70, left stranded in airports for seven days amid delays

    Harold Tibbe said it was the actions of other West Michiganders — Jamie Dirkse, Mitchell Gabriele, Linda Ross and others — who helped him reserve a one-night stay at an Orlando hotel and, finally, ma…

  • 2 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023

    Investors follow Cathie Wood because her favorite buys have led to big gains. Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF soared more than 500% from its 2014 debut through 2020. The famous investor's performance has suffered as of late because her picks tend to be cutting-edge growth companies -- which many have fled during the market downturn.

  • Why Ethereum Bulls Are Turning to LSD

    Liquid-staking derivatives are the hottest thing as Ethereum devs gear up for the Shanghai network update.

  • Bills outlast Dolphins, advance to Divisional Round

    The Buffalo Bills outlasted the Miami Dolphins to win an AFC Wild-Card game

  • Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents

    It’s a controversy that erupted out of nowhere to dominate the headlines. On Monday, CBS News revealed that documents marked as classified had been discovered in an office used by President Biden after he left office as vice president. Subsequent days brought disclosures of a second batch of documents discovered in the garage of Biden’s…

  • Bitcoin Is On the Rise as Bulls Return

    Bitcoin evangelists may breathe. For several days now, prices of the most popular cryptocurrency have been on the rise, breaking with a see-saw momentum seen since the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange on Nov. 11. Bitcoin (BTC) prices were hovering around $20,749.71 at last check, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

    Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...

  • Cryptocurrency Solana Roars Back With Dramatic Price Surge

    It's a real comeback -- the return with fanfare of a cryptocurrency that many experts and industry sources gave up almost for dead after the bankruptcy of the empire of Sam Bankman-Fried on Nov. 11. FTX and Alameda were the main companies representing the Bankman-Fried crypto empire, known by the initials SBF, in the crypto space.

  • Tax Refund ‘Sticker Shock’ Is Coming — Why Less Money Back Is Expected in 2023

    Tax refunds are a big silver lining of enduring winter -- but, if you're expecting a big check in 2023, be prepared to see less than previous years. Read: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at...