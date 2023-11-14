Rising Sun, Indiana, police chief arrested on 17 felony charges

The police chief of a city in Southeast Indiana has been arrested on 17 felony charges following a four-month investigation by Indiana State Police detectives.

Harlis Steven Hoover Jr. was placed on administrative leave from his job as chief in Rising Sun in July when the investigation began, according to the state police. He was arrested on Monday. Hoover's current employment status with the city is not known.

Hoover, 37, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, faces charges of bribery, official misconduct, fraud, theft, and ghost employment, according to the state police.

The investigation into Hoover's conduct began with a complaint by a man who said he had been defrauded.

Hoover allegedly borrowed $10,000 from the man in December 2021 to buy a vehicle, according to a statement from the Indiana State Police. Detectives determined there was no evidence that Hoover ever purchased the automobile and he convinced the man to forgive the loan while he was police chief, according to ISP.

Hoover also borrowed money to purchase other vehicles, although there was no evidence that the automobiles were ever purchased, and the money was not repaid, according to ISP.

In two cases, Hoover allegedly purchased and sold vehicles for profit without signing the titles, according to the ISP. Other instances of fraud, theft, and official misconduct were uncovered during the investigation, according to the ISP.

Hoover is also accused of ghost employment, where he was taking care of personal business, often outside of Ohio County, while claiming to be on duty in Rising Sun, Indiana, at the time, according to the ISP.

Hoover was taken to the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center where he was incarcerated pending his initial appearance in court.

