Rising U.S. rates pose biggest risk for Japan but recession unlikely: Reuters poll

Kantaro Komiya
·3 min read

By Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO (Reuters) - The biggest risk to Japan's economy over the next year is a prolonged period of U.S. monetary tightening, although the world's third-largest economy is unlikely to sink into a recession, the majority of economists polled by Reuters said.

Tuesday's survey result came as Japan struggles to prop up its currency from a 32-year-low against the dollar, largely blamed on diverging yields between the United States and Japan.

Of the 29 economists who responded to the question of what posed the greatest risk to Japan's economy in the coming year, 17, or 59%, chose longer-than-expected rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, the Oct. 11-20 survey showed.

The Fed's aggressive rate action would prolong and deepen the U.S. recession, which would spill over to the global economy and in turn hit Japanese exports, said Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"It could also cause worrying repercussions on (Japan's) corporate spending and wages as firms are finding it more difficult to transfer rising cost burdens stemming from the yen's sharp decline," she added.

Policymakers worldwide, including the International Monetary Fund, have cut global growth projections for 2023, citing elevated prices and higher cost of borrowing.

In the October Reuters poll question, which allowed up to two choices as the largest risks to Japan's economy, 15 respondents selected "a slowdown in U.S. and European economic growth" while 11 picked the equivalent for China, Japan's biggest trade partner.

Another seven said the weak yen's negative impact and persistent price hikes posed the biggest danger.

"The Japanese yen could depreciate to 170 against the dollar" as long as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) sticks to its ultra-easy policy, which could impair households' real income further, said Chiyuki Takamatsu, chief economist at Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance.

Three selected "geopolitical instability, such as over North Korea or Taiwan" and one picked "new coronavirus variants".

While most economists agreed that such risks would not plunge Japan into a recession, they said that was mainly owing to a low base.

"Japan's economy appears robust compared with overseas peers, but that's just because its recovery from the pandemic has been lagging behind," said Fukoku's Takamtasu. "It's still in a catch-up growth period."

HIGHER INFLATION, FOGGIER POLICY OUTLOOK

The poll also showed respondents expecting consumer inflation to stay above the BOJ's 2% target until April-June 2023, before cooling to 1.0% or below in the final three months of next year and beyond.

Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September, the highest since 2014, on higher raw material and energy costs amplified by the yen's decline.

Three-quarters of economists expected no change to Japan's massive monetary easing at least until the second half of 2023, while the difficulty in predicting the timing of the Fed's pivot also keeps the BOJ's policy prospects murky.

Twenty-five of 28 economists said the central bank's next policy change would be to scale back its easing, and 19 said the most likely means would be a tweaking of its forward guidance.

Eleven said raising the 10-year yield control target from "around 0%" or widening the yield fluctuations cap from around 0.25% would also be an option.

Elsewhere in the poll, a median estimate of 34 respondents had the Japanese economy expanding an annualised 2.0% in October-December, slightly better than the 1.9% forecast in the September poll.

Projections for the first and second quarters of 2023 were also upgraded by 0.1 point each.

(For other stories from the Reuters global long-term economic outlook polls package:)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Polling by Anant Chandak, Devayani Sathyan and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar eases amid bets on less hawkish Fed; sterling firm

    The safe-haven U.S. dollar eased against peers on Tuesday amid signs Federal Reserve rate hikes are already putting the brakes on the world's biggest economy, while risk sentiment improved with Rishi Sunak about to become Britain's prime minister. Sterling edged toward this month's highs, while the euro threatened to hit $0.99 for the first time since Oct. 6 ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting. The yen held firm on the stronger side of 149 per dollar following two consecutive days of suspected Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervention straddling the weekend.

  • China’s Yuan Drops as PBOC Sets Fix at Weakest Level in 14 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan tumbled to the weakest since 2007 after the People’s Bank of China loosened its grip on its tightly-controlled currency fixing by setting the rate at a 14-year low.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings L

  • China shares slide in US as Xi starts historic third term

    Investors fear the world's second largest economy will be held back by its tough Covid restrictions.

  • US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week

    Stocks shook off a shaky start and closed higher Monday, extending their gains from last week, as investors geared up for a heavy week of earnings from big technology companies. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, with technology, health care and financial stocks accounting for a big share of the gains. Only materials and real estate sector stocks fell.

  • Kanye West's antisemitic comments spark discussion in New York City

    Multiple Jewish people condemned his comments at an event Monday night aimed at ending antisemitism. CBS2's Tim McNicholas reports.

  • 'Hormone Hype Girls' Ditch the Stigma Around Menstruation: 'We Want Women to Be Best Friends with Their Flow'

    Meet the three sisters who are helping women — and their partners — better understand the four phases of the menstrual cycle

  • Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll

    Nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change, according to a new poll that shows limited public awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. Democrats in Congress approved the Inflation Reduction Act in August, handing President Joe Biden a hard-fought triumph on priorities that his party hopes will bolster prospects for keeping their House and Senate majorities in November’s elections. Biden and Democratic lawmakers have touted the new law as a milestone achievement leading into the midterm elections, and environmental groups have spent millions to boost the measure in battleground states.

  • DeSantis Won’t Say in Debate if He Plans Presidential Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declined to say whether he’ll run for president as Democratic challenger Charlie Crist accused him of being too distracted by a bid for the White House in 2024.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally Going as Bi

  • U.S. oil companies' cash flow to rise by 68% per barrel in 2022 - Deloitte

    U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to bank 68% higher free cash flows per barrel produced in 2022 as surging prices fuel profits, while output growth lingers at 4.5% year to date, Deloitte consultancy said on Monday. The study illustrates the clash between the White House and oil companies over how skyrocketing profits from high energy prices should be allocated. Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are expected to post strong upstream quarterly results on Friday, with some analyst expecting a new round of increase in dividends and buybacks.

  • Tucker Carlson Declares War Over Diss

    A weak insult aimed at the Fox News host’s son has triggered infighting in the Republican Party.

  • China Stock Selloff Deepens on Investor Angst Over Xi Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities fell again on Tuesday following a dramatic selloff, as traders remained unsettled by the prospect of market-unfriendly policies under President Xi Jinping’s third term.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tec

  • Tesla stock slides to 52-week low

    Shares of Tesla have dipped to a 52-week low amid concerns over China economic woes.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar to kick off key earnings week

    U.S. stocks rose on Monday as Wall Street awaits earnings from the market’s biggest players.

  • Bear market investors should focus on 'what's pricing in peak pessimism already': Strategist

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis and Verdence Capital Advisors CIO Megan Horneman join Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on last week's market rally, Chinese markets, and overall sentiment.

  • Fetterman, Oz meet for highly anticipated Pa. Senate debate

    Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet Tuesday for one of the most highly anticipated debates of the midterm elections as they wage a fierce contest for a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania that could decide control of the chamber and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Much of the focus is on Fetterman, who has spent the past several months fending off an escalating series of attacks from Oz about his health and fitness for office. Fetterman, who is Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, had a stroke in May, a health scare that was so severe he said he “almost died.”

  • Listen to the audio of Bob Woodward's interviews with Trump that made him think of the former president as an 'unparalleled danger' rather than simply incompetent

    "When you listen to him on the range of issues from foreign policy to the virus to racial injustice, it's clear he did not know what to do," Woodward wrote in the Washington Post.

  • Stimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now

    Americans across the board are feeling the adverse side effects of inflation, with many of them slumping deeper into debt as a result. To help see taxpayers through these tough times, some states (18...

  • An aide who once claimed he was with Trump when the former president declassified government records pleaded the fifth for the DOJ's Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report

    The DOJ hopes to squeeze testimonies out of key witnesses for its probe into Trump's handling of White House documents, The New York Times reported.

  • Here’s how a GOP-controlled House might tackle inflation

    Republicans are expected to take back the House majority in next month’s midterm elections, and they are already signaling steps they would take to try to solve inflation, which is seen as the biggest issue in the November races. The GOP could have limited power with just the House majority, and even if the party…

  • Vladimir Putin in new video sparks cancer rumors over intravenous marks on hand

    A mysterious blemish on Russian President Vladimir Putin's hand while meeting with reservists has some asking if he is undergoing cancer treatment.