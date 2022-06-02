Rising U.S. yields help dollar higher

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration
Alun John
·2 min read

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Thursday)

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The dollar hit a three-week high against the yen in early trade on Thursday and was holding firm against other majors, supported by rising U.S. Treasury yields, which hit two-week peaks overnight.

The dollar rose as far as 130.23 yen, its highest since May 11, extending Wednesday's 1.1% gain and heading back towards its 20-year peak of 131.34 hit in May.

The euro was at $1.0654, having fallen 0.81% to a 10-day low overnight, and sterling was at $1.2485 after losing 0.96% on Wednesday. This left the dollar index on the front foot at 102.53.

"If you look at the equity market, at bonds, at dollars, it all sort of joins up," said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank.

"In the last 48 hours or so we've seen a reversal in declines in U.S. Treasury yields - the 10 year is now back near 3% - equity markets have been struggling and the U.S. dollar strengthening. It's almost a mirror image of what we saw last week, when there was talk of a possible pause in the tightening cycle."

"Also I think the euro has pretty much done what it can do on the upside ahead of the ECB meeting next week, because a lot is priced in now," he added.

The U.S. benchmark 10-year yield hit a two-week high of 2.951% on Wednesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity had picked up in May as demand for goods remained strong, which could allay fears of an imminent recession.

U.S. job openings also remained at high levels.

Yields have been rising as the U.S. Federal Reserve has raised interest rates quickly in an attempt to bring red hot inflation under control while hoping to avoid pushing the economy into recession.

The 10-year yield was a touch softer in early Asia at 2.9145%.

Traders are looking to more U.S. employment data due later Thursday and to Friday's U.S. payroll data.

They are also starting to turn their minds towards next week's European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting, at which the central bank is expected to give more details about its plans for rate increases.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar was little changed at $0.717, and bitcoin was trading around $29,800, having fallen overnight, unable to sustain its push above $30,000 earlier in the week.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Emerging market FX rallies seen short-lived due to high inflation: Reuters poll

    Battered emerging market currencies will struggle to hold on to recent gains towards year-end as U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and inflation concerns keep the dollar in the forefront, a Reuters poll found. Barely recovering from a nearly two-year bear run, positive sentiment in emerging market currencies has already been soured by higher U.S. Treasury yields. Last month, safe-haven dollar inflows pushed the emerging markets currency index to its weakest level since end-2020.

  • Teck Resources Is Knocking on New Highs

    Teck Resources is a resource company that mines copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Shares of the company were upgraded Tuesday by the quantitative service of TheStreet's Quant Ratings service. Let's check out the charts and indicators to see how these two approaches can help our investment strategy.

  • China Plans $120 Billion Credit Line for Infrastructure

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing ordered state-owned policy banks to set up an 800 billion yuan ($120 billion) line of credit for infrastructure projects as it leans on construction to stimulate an economy battered by coronavirus lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait

  • Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?

    Meta Platforms veteran Javier Olivan is taking over as the company's chief operating officer after playing a crucial but largely behind-the-scenes role stoking the social media company's explosive growth for 15 years. The Spaniard will replace Sheryl Sandberg, who announced on Wednesday she was stepping down from Meta. The move comes as Meta struggles with slowing growth and rising costs.

  • Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to step down after 14-year tenure at Facebook

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses news that Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down from Facebook parent Meta and what it means for the company's leadership.

  • USPS expects to boost purchase of electric delivery vehicles

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said on Wednesday it is seeking to boost the number of electric delivery vehicles it plans to buy as it modernizes its network for a new delivery plan. The USPS currently plans to buy at least 10% EVs including 10,019 of an initial $2.98 billion order of 50,000 from Oshkosh Defense. The Postal Service said it is exploring options for accelerating production of the initial 10,019 BEVs toward the front of the line and "anticipates taking advantage of the flexibility built into the contract with Oshkosh to increase the number of BEVs purchased in the initial delivery order."

  • South Korea May factory growth slows as output, export orders shrink - PMI

    The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 51.8 in May from 52.1 in April but remained above the 50-mark that indicates expansion in activity for the 20th consecutive month. Output shrank by the most in five months and new export orders decreased for a third month in row, though total incoming orders remained firm thanks to domestic demand. "Supply-chain disruption continued to hinder growth in activity and demand in the manufacturing sector," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • KKR Seeks Bids for Ramsay’s $5.8 Billion Hospital Sites

    (Bloomberg) -- A KKR & Co.-led consortium has begun soliciting investors to take over Ramsay Health Care Ltd.’s A$8 billion ($5.8 billion) real estate portfolio, as the group seeks to buy out the Australian hospitals operator, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic

  • Asia Stocks Drop as Rate Fears Escalate; Oil Sinks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fell Thursday as central bankers amplify hawkish messages in their quest to rein in inflation and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon sounded alarm bells on the economy. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Starts Experime

  • Wego Group Said to Tap Banks for Dialysis Unit Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Wego Group has selected advisers for a Hong Kong initial public offering of its dialysis unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfoli

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Kraft Heinz Company ( NASDAQ:KHC ). The company's stock...

  • Thailand’s Ruling Coalition Rift Puts $93 Billion Budget at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s parliament will put to vote an initial draft of the $93 billion annual budget on Thursday, posing a key test to coup-leader-turned Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha whose ruling coalition is coming under some strain from internal divisions. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurri

  • Taiwanese learn to shoot as Ukraine fuels China fears

    STORY: Taiwanese who have never held a gun before are taking shooting lessons for the first time, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine ramps up anxiety.Their fear is that giant neighbor China could make a similar move on the democratic island.Taiwan tightly controls gun ownership and the use of these airsoft guns - which are similar to BB guns - is taught for competitions.China's growing military pressure on the island it claims as its own, combined with the conflict in Ukraine, has spurred debate about how to boost defences in Taiwan - including whether to extend compulsory military service.Max Chiang is CEO of Polar Light, a combat skills training company:“At the moment, the number of people participating in this kind of activity in Taiwan is currently increasing. This has been already a trend in the past two years, since Chinese fighter jets started flying close to Taiwan, there has been an increase. After the Ukraine war started, the numbers have tripled or quadrupled, more and more people are coming to take part.”Some in Taiwan fear that China, which has never ruled out using force to bring the island under its control, may take advantage of a West distracted by the Ukraine conflict.Tattoo artist Su Chun was determined to learn how to use the air guns.“(In case of war) the country will notify you (reservists) to gather in a certain location and then hand out guns and other equipment. Because most likely there will be teams made up of many people, I think there will certainly be all kinds of people, those who are prepared, people who aren’t prepared and also those who are panicking. I think all those types will be there. I am sure that most people don’t want to go to war, I also don’t want to go to war, but in the unfortunate event of this really happening, I will be mentally prepared.”Taiwan has raised its alert level but has reported no unusual military movements by Beijing.But some politicians in Taiwan have urged the public to start thinking about survival plans.

  • Experts: Iran disrupts internet; tower collapse deaths at 36

    Iran disrupted internet access to the outside world as angry demonstrators rallied over the collapse of a tower in the nation's southwest that has killed at least 36 people, experts said Tuesday as outrage and grief continued to grow. The disruption plunged the province into digital isolation, making it difficult for journalists to authenticate events on the ground and for activists to share footage and organize protests. It's a tactic the Iranian government has repeatedly employed during times of unrest, rights activists say, in a country where radio and television stations already are state-controlled and journalists face the threat of arrest.

  • China EV startups say May sales up, post-lockdown output constrained

    Li Auto Inc reported a May sales gain of 166% from a year earlier to 11,496 vehicles on Wednesday. Xpeng Inc posted a gain of 78% with 10,125 deliveries. Nio Inc delivered 7,024 EVs, up 5% from a year earlier.

  • Only the fight will show whether we can repel a new attack from Belarus - Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 31 MAY 2022, 13:32 Ukraine is observing the Belarusian front thoroughly and is aware of the threat from that side. Source: Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksii Danilov in an interview with Ukrinform Quote: "We understand what is happening on the territory of Belarus; we are following the statements made by Lukashenko; we are aware of the threat that may exist from that side.

  • These Investors Say Nasdaq’s Bear Market Has Legs

    (Bloomberg) -- The drubbing global technology stocks have seen this year may be far from over.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkThat’s the message from many strategists and fund managers, w

  • Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanctions- FT

    Discussions had been held about an immediate increase in production from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which could be announced at Thursday's OPEC+ meeting, according to the report https://www.ft.com/content/cf18ce69-e46a-4802-9058-1340c5a2c94d, citing a diplomatic source. OPEC+ comprises of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies led by Russia. Production increases that are scheduled for September would be brought forward to July and August, the source said.

  • Pilkington gets first major league win, Guardians sweep KC

    Rookie Konnor Pilkington struck out eight in five innings for his first major league win and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Pilkington, making his third career start and sixth appearance, worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth. The left-hander is taking the rotation spot of injured Aaron Civale.

  • Sumy region: occupiers drop improvised explosive devices on Krasnopil from drones

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - WEDNESDAY, 1 JUNE 2022, 22:46 The Russian occupiers have been dropping improvised explosive devices from drones on the territory of the Krasnopil community. Source: Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi Direct quote from Zhyvytskyi: "Today, enemy drones dropped improvised explosive devices on the territory of the Krasnopil community! The probable radius of the damage is 30-50 m.