U.S. Futures Climb; Crude Dips Below $95 a Barrel: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose Tuesday and crude oil dipped as traders parsed geopolitical risks and worries about Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening to fight inflation.
In Asia, markets looked set for a cautious start. Australian shares slipped, contracts for Japan were steady and those for Hong Kong fell. The S&P 500 notched a third straight drop Monday after a few rebound attempts, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed with a small gain.
Treasuries sold off in the U.S. session as haven demand sparked by the Ukraine standoff eased. The yield curve flattened, flagging worries that looming Fed interest-rate hikes could choke economic growth. A dollar gauge rose.
The simmering Russia-Ukraine tensions are still keeping oil markets on edge. West Texas Intermediate edged back, it remained in sight of $95 a barrel after earlier scaling that mark for the first time since 2014.
In China, investors are waiting to see if the central bank cuts rates for a second month to shore up growth, a step that could lift some market gloom.
Diplomatic efforts are continuing to defuse the Ukraine situation. While U.S. officials have warned a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent, Moscow has repeatedly denied that one is planned. Before the crisis flared, markets were already nervous over the withdrawal of Fed stimulus amid high inflation.
“What we are seeing is a Fed that is reacting to inflationary prints even though many of the pressures on inflation are factors that the Fed really can’t solve,” Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, said on Bloomberg Television. “So that certainly increases the risks and reduces the clarity.”
Gyrations over Ukraine took a somewhat bizarre twist Monday, when Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wobbled markets with what his office later said was a sarcastic comment about the rest of the world predicting a Russian attack on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Fed officials came out with another round of views on the policy outlook. Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the monetary authority needs to move forward its plans to raise rates to underline its inflation-fighting credibility.
Fed Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said the central bank should take a systematic approach to removing policy accommodation but be careful to not “oversteer.”
In precious metals, gold held on its recent gains, supported by the worries in global markets.
Here are some key events this week:
U.S. PPI, Tuesday
EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday
FOMC minutes, Wednesday
China CPI, PPI, Wednesday
G-20 finance ministers, central bank governors meet, Thursday through Feb. 18
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak, Thursday
U.S. Monetary Policy Forum: speakers including Fed officials Charles Evans, Christopher Waller and Lael Brainard, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:24 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%
Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2%
Hang Seng Index futures lost 0.4%
Currencies
The Japanese yen was at 115.52 per dollar
The offshore yuan was at 6.3585 per dollar
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%
The euro was at $1.1306
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.99%
Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose six basis points to 2.19%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $94.83 a barrel
Gold was at $1,871.45 an ounce
